Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United close to reaching agreement for Leicester City forward

Newcastle are edging closer to a deal with Leicester for Harvey Barnes - with the England winger now the likely replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin at St James' Park.

While there is no fee yet agreed for Barnes, Sky Sports News has been told the two clubs are much closer in terms of valuation, with discussions ongoing regarding that, and a structure of payments.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin is nearing a transfer to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, which could net Newcastle up to £40m.

That would both ease their Financial Fair Play concerns and provide the necessary extra capital to fund the Barnes deal.

Leicester were originally looking for £40m for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle hoping to do a deal at around £30m, but it now looks like there may be a compromise, with a fee somewhere between those two figures.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Harvey Barnes is linked with a move to Newcastle, we take a look at his greatest Premier League goals

Barnes is thought to be keen on a move to the North East, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League instead of Championship football.

It's not thought that personal terms would be an issue if Newcastle and Leicester can come to an agreement.

Eddie Howe wouldn't be drawn on the Barnes negotiations following the pre-season win over Rangers on Tuesday, but he did hint that Saint-Maximin's days on Tyneside are almost at an end.

Image: Allan Saint-Maximin is close to securing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli

"We could make a stance to not sell Maxi, but then we wouldn't be in a position where we could recruit Sandro [Tonali], so our hands would've been tied," Howe said.

"We knew this summer that we had to trade and it looks like it will happen, but we don't know."

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.