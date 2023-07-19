 Skip to content

Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United close to reaching agreement for Leicester City forward

Newcastle and Leicester nearing agreement over Harvey Barnes deal as England international lined up to replace Saudi Arabia-bound Allan Saint-Maximin

Wednesday 19 July 2023 18:00, UK

Newcastle are edging closer to a deal with Leicester for Harvey Barnes - with the England winger now the likely replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin at St James' Park.

While there is no fee yet agreed for Barnes, Sky Sports News has been told the two clubs are much closer in terms of valuation, with discussions ongoing regarding that, and a structure of payments.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin is nearing a transfer to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, which could net Newcastle up to £40m.

That would both ease their Financial Fair Play concerns and provide the necessary extra capital to fund the Barnes deal.

Leicester were originally looking for £40m for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle hoping to do a deal at around £30m, but it now looks like there may be a compromise, with a fee somewhere between those two figures.

Barnes is thought to be keen on a move to the North East, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League instead of Championship football.

It's not thought that personal terms would be an issue if Newcastle and Leicester can come to an agreement.

Eddie Howe wouldn't be drawn on the Barnes negotiations following the pre-season win over Rangers on Tuesday, but he did hint that Saint-Maximin's days on Tyneside are almost at an end.

Allan Saint-Maximin rues a missed chance against Manchester United
Image: Allan Saint-Maximin is close to securing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli

"We could make a stance to not sell Maxi, but then we wouldn't be in a position where we could recruit Sandro [Tonali], so our hands would've been tied," Howe said.

"We knew this summer that we had to trade and it looks like it will happen, but we don't know."

