Newcastle United fan Eddie McKay stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League group-stage match at San Siro

Newcastle United fan Eddie McKay stabbed in Milan on Monday night; 58-year-old was with his son and a friend when they were attacked by a group of seven or eight people; he is due to be discharged from hospital; Newcastle play their first Champions League match vs AC Milan on Tuesday

A Newcastle United fan, who was stabbed in Milan on Monday night, is sitting up in bed in a stable condition and is due to be discharged from hospital late on Tuesday.

Eddie McKay, 58, from Newcastle, was with his son and a friend when they were attacked by a group of seven or eight people, who he claims were wearing balaclavas.

He will be flown home on Tuesday evening, having suffered stab wounds to his back and arms.

A Newcastle statement said: "We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."

Mr McKay was attacked after he fell to the ground while trying to run away.

Police in Milan confirmed Mr McKay was treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene and has since been in a city hospital.

Image: Newcastle play AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday

His family flew to Milan on Tuesday to be by his side.

The victim's daughter, Rachel McKay, told Sky Sports News: "My dad is stable and in a bit of shock.

"He's gutted he's missing the match but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

"He has just had two knee replacements so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked.

"My brother is okay but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I'm flying out there later. We haven't slept all night."

Police say they don't know if the attack was for football reasons or other reasons.

Newcastle play their first Champions League match for 20 years on Tuesday night against AC Milan in the San Siro.

The club have 4,000 tickets for the fixture, but further ticketless fans have travelled to Milan ahead of the game.