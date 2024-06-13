Newcastle transfer news: Lloyd Kelly completes free transfer from Bournemouth

Newcastle have made Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly their first new recruit of the summer with the move set to go through on July 1.

The 25-year-old, who can play either in central defence or at left-back, will be reunited with manager Eddie Howe who was responsible for taking him to the Vitality Stadium from Bristol City in 2019 during his time in charge on the south coast.

Kelly, who has signed "a long-term deal," made 23 Premier League appearances last season as Bournemouth surpassed expectations to finish 12th with their highest top-flight points tally.

He told the club's website: "It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work.

"It's a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside."

The England Under-21 international leaves having played 141 times for Bournemouth in all competitions.

Howe's side fell narrowly short of securing European football for next season after finishing seventh, missing out on a place in the Europa Conference League after Manchester United beat rivals City in the FA Cup final last month.

It marked a drop from fourth place and Champions League qualification in 2022-23 in what had been the former Cherries boss' first full season in charge.

The campaign was badly disrupted by an injury crisis that saw several key players miss significant portions of the season, while constraints placed on spending by the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations have restricted the club's ambition to build a squad with greater depth.

Howe said: "I'm really pleased to have secured Lloyd's signature. He's a player who's proven himself at Premier League level and I'm certain he'll be a great addition as we prepare for the new season.

"Lloyd is a player I've admired since the early stages of his career. Alongside his undoubted defensive ability, he brings versatility and leadership qualities that I believe will make him a great fit within our squad and somebody our supporters will quickly take to.

"He has plenty of Premier League experience already under his belt, yet Lloyd's at an age where he can still develop. He has a lot of potential and I'm really looking forward to working with him again."

Why Newcastle wanted Kelly

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam:

"Newcastle are already getting busy in this summer's transfer window and Eddie Howe is bringing in a player he has already signed before while at Bournemouth in the summer of 2019 from Bristol City.

"He's a free transfer so that will help them financially. At 25, he is the perfect age. It's a bit of a no-brainer as it's someone Howe knows and the player has worked with him before.

"We know there was a lot of interest from Serie A with some big Italian clubs tracking him and one or two others in the Premier League monitoring his situation but Newcastle have won the race for his signature. He made 120 league starts across his five-year spell at Bournemouth and 23 Premier League appearances last season so he has plenty of top-flight experience.

"We know certain clubs are under really strict financial parameters in regards to PSR. He is versatile, he's athletic, he's 6ft 2in and he can play all across the back line.

"He's a former Bournemouth captain which shows you a lot about his characteristics and his personality. He's a leader and a really popular lad. He always trained hard there and gave everything for the football club.

"He wanted to join Newcastle as much as they wanted him so that will endear him to their supporters. I think he could potentially be a really good signing for them."

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.