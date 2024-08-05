Marc Guehi: Newcastle expected to increase offer for Crystal Palace defender after bid rejected

Newcastle have had one bid rejected by Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi but Eddie Howe's side are expected to return with an increased offer.

Talks continue between Newcastle and Crystal Palace over the potential transfer of the England international.

However, reports of an agreement being very close are premature.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Guehi's best bits from last season for Crystal Palace

The two clubs remain in dialogue and there is confidence a deal could be struck quickly if an acceptable bid is made for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle are currently the only club at the table, despite a number of other interested clubs.

Guehi is valued at around £60m.

Sky Sports News understands personal terms are unlikely to be a problem.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.