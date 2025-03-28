 Skip to content

Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade: Watch free stream

Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium to win the Carabao Cup; goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped the Magpies end their 70-year wait for a piece of major domestic silverware; Eddie Howe's side will parade the trophy with their fans in Newcastle on Saturday

Saturday 29 March 2025 16:38, UK

Watch Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade with our free stream as Eddie Howe's side celebrate their first trophy success in 70 years with their fans on Saturday!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Exclusive live coverage of the Newcastle Carabao Cup Trophy parade.

There will be an open-top bus parade from St James' Park to the Town Moor, where Newcastle's players will take to the stage with the Carabao Cup to celebrate in front of their adoring supporters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

New footage of Newcastle's dressing room after their Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Carabao Cup final clash between Liverpool and Newcastle

And you can watch all the excitement from Newcastle via Sky Sports' free live stream, with the bus parade starting from the ground at 4.30pm, while the Magpies stars are expected on stage at 6.30pm.

