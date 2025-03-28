Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade: Watch free stream
Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium to win the Carabao Cup; goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped the Magpies end their 70-year wait for a piece of major domestic silverware; Eddie Howe's side will parade the trophy with their fans in Newcastle on Saturday
Saturday 29 March 2025 16:38, UK
Watch Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade with our free stream as Eddie Howe's side celebrate their first trophy success in 70 years with their fans on Saturday!
There will be an open-top bus parade from St James' Park to the Town Moor, where Newcastle's players will take to the stage with the Carabao Cup to celebrate in front of their adoring supporters.
And you can watch all the excitement from Newcastle via Sky Sports' free live stream, with the bus parade starting from the ground at 4.30pm, while the Magpies stars are expected on stage at 6.30pm.
