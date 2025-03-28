Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade: Watch free stream from 4.30pm!

Watch Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade with our free stream as Eddie Howe's side celebrate their first trophy success in 70 years with their fans on Saturday!

There will be an open-top bus parade from St James' Park to the Town Moor, where Newcastle's players will take to the stage with the Carabao Cup to celebrate in front of their adoring supporters.

And you can watch all the excitement from Newcastle via Sky Sports' free live stream, with the bus parade starting from the ground at 4.30pm, while the Magpies stars are expected on stage at 6.30pm.