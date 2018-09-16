WATCH: David Silva's Manchester City highlights as midfielder hits 50 Premier League goals

2:51 A look back at David Silva's eight years in the Premier League to date A look back at David Silva's eight years in the Premier League to date

David Silva reached a half-century of Premier League goals when he scored against Fulham - so look back at his best bits here.

The Spanish midfielder, nicknamed 'El Mago', or 'Merlin' in English, has scored his fair share of fine goals during his time at the Etihad.

He joined from Valencia in 2010 and made an instant impact in Manchester, playing 35 times in his first season and going on to make 349 appearances in all competitions so far.

His goal against Fulham was his 50th in the Premier League, and his second of the season - so click play above to look back at the highlights of one of the division's most gifted midfielders.