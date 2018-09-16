WATCH: David Silva finishes off a flowing move by Manchester City against Fulham

Manchester City flexed their muscles against Fulham, scoring a quite sensational team goal, finished off by David Silva.

Leroy Sane scored on his return, Silva netted on his 350th appearance for the club and Raheem Sterling completed the scoring in a game where City were scintillating to watch.

Silva's goal epitomised their approach.

Fulham tried to press them when playing out from the back but City popped the ball around the press before passing the ball through midfield.

From there, Bernardo Silva's cross was turned home by Silva, who was netting his 50th Premier League goal.

