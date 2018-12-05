Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson's two no-look passes
Man City beat Watford 2-1 on Tuesday
Manchester City were given a scare at Watford but you wouldn't have guessed from Ederson's casual approach in between the sticks.
The Brazilian goalkeeper helped City survive a late onslaught at Vicarage Road after Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal halved the lead Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez had given the champions.
Ederson was coolness personified in both halves, unleashing two no-look passes while being pressed, displaying technique an outfield player would have been proud of.
City won the game 2-1 to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
