Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus refuses to blame injuries on physicality of Premier League

Gabriel Jesus has had to overcome two significant injuries during his time with Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus believes the injuries he suffered early in his Manchester City career were down to his work ethic rather than the physicality of the Premier League.

The Brazil striker has faced two significant injuries since arriving in England in January 2017, which each ruled him out for around two months.

Despite the fiercely-competitive nature of Premier League football, both the 21-year-old's injuries occurred without the involvement of an opposition player.

Jesus ended a Premier League goal drought with a double against Everton in December

"The defenders are strong and good, but both times I got injured, I was alone," Jesus said. "So that I think is more difficult.

"When you are injured alone it's because maybe you don't work hard.

"I like English football. It's good. It's very strong and competitive."

2:59 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Everton in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's win over Everton in the Premier League.

Although his output has been down on previous seasons, Jesus has enjoyed his best campaign in English football in terms of fitness, featuring in City's squad for all 18 of their Premier League fixtures.

After scoring in the second game of the season against Huddersfield in August, he had failed to add to his league tally until his double propelled City to a 3-1 victory over Everton earlier this month.

The Brazilian's lack of goals was partly down to limited game-time caused by the impressive form of his fellow South American Sergio Aguero.

City's all-time leading goalscorer recently missed three games with a groin injury, but City will expect to benefit from having both forwards healthy and in form.

Sergio Aguero has returned from a groin strain

"Sergio is a good guy," Jesus said.

"I like him. I like his football. He is a legend for City and I'm learning a lot from him."