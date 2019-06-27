Manchester City transfer rumours

Man City appear to be closing in on Harry Maguire

The latest on the players Manchester City have been linked with this summer - and who might leave.

The latest players Man City have been linked with...

Harry Maguire - Man City and Man United have told Leicester they are prepared to pay £65m for the England defender, Sky Sports News understands (June 26). The Leicester centre back is set to seal an £80m switch to City, who will pay the England international £280,000-a-week to move to the Etihad (Mirror, June 24). If City succeed in persuading the defender to come to the Etihad, Leicester will demand a fee that will match or exceed the £75m that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk (Observer, June 23). Meanwhile, City look to have beaten United to the signing by pencilling his medical into the diary (Daily Star, June 20); Leicester's £90m valuation has put a hold on the England defender's proposed transfer to City (Daily Mail, June 14); City have made the England defender their top target to replace Vincent Kompany this summer. (Manchester Evening News, June 7); while 'United have asked Leicester about Maguire but believe the England international wants to join City' (Daily Mail, June 7).

Rodri - The Atletico Madrid midfielder has rejected the late advances of Bayern Munich in favour of City (Kicker, June 21); City are hoping for a positive response from the player after he asked for time to consider a £62m switch (Daily Mail, June 16); Bayern are interested in the City transfer target Rodri (SportBild, June 8); At City, The Atletico midfielder is seen to be the ideal long-term replacement for Fernandinho - and has a release clause of around £60m, with SSN believing the player is City's preferred transfer target this summer (Sky Sports News, May 31).

Joao Cancelo - Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been in London to negotiate with City over the sale of Portugal full back (Daily Star, June 26). City are on the verge of a deal for Cancelo - who will target Spurs' Kieran Trippier as his replacement. (The Times, June 16); An agreement is in place that would see Juventus defender Cancelo become City's first signing of the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport, June 15); The 24-year-old is expected to cost in excess of £50m. (The Record, May 23).

Isco - David Silva's announcement this will be his final season at Manchester City has made Pep Guardiola even keener to sign Real Madrid's Isco as the Spaniard's successor. City would have to pay £72m (Marca, June 27).

Kalidou Koulibaly - City and Juventus will go head to head to sign the Napoli centre back (Tuttosport, June 22).

James Maddison - City are interested in signing the Leicester playmaker, who is valued at £60m. They could face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham (Daily Star, June 5).

Marcos Llorente - City have the Real Madrid player on a three-man shortlist as they look to solve their ongoing search for a holding midfielder (Sky Sports News, May 31).

Joao Felix - City are willing to buy Felix and loan him back to Benfica next season in a bid to help them win the race to sign the £105m-rated striker (Daily Mirror, June 16); City will offer Felix a £5.5m-a-year contract (Record, June 9); City and rivals United are reportedly locked in a £120m battle for the youngster (Daily Express, June 4); City are interested in signing Benfica's 19-year-old attacking midfielder, Sky Sports News understands (Sky Sports News, May 7).

Houssem Aouar - The Lyon midfielder has admitted he would be interested in playing under City manager Guardiola (Sky Sports News, May 27).

Tanguy Ndombele - Sky Sports News understands Tottenham have agreed to pay a club record fee of around £65m for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who had been a target for City manager Pep Guardiola.

Antoine Griezmann - City are ready to meet Griezmann's £108m release clause as the race for the French forward heats up. (Sport, May 17).

Ben Chilwell - Leicester's left-back has revealed that City boss Pep Guardiola complimented him after the club's 1-0 loss at the Etihad last season (Sky Sports News, June 4).

Matthijs de Ligt - Louis van Gaal has advised the Ajax defender to join either City or Barcelona if he leaves the Dutch club this summer (Sky Sports News, June 3).

Asier Riesgo - Pep Guardiola is lining-up a shock move for Spanish veteran goalkeeper Riesgo (The Sun, June 16).

Jose Cifuentes - City and Celtic will battle it out to sign Ecuadorian midfielder (Sun on Sunday, June 23).

The latest on those who could leave the Etihad this summer...

Leroy Sane - Leroy Sane remains Bayern Munich's top transfer target this summer despite a recent lack of progress on a deal according to Sky in Germany (June 27); Meanwhie, the forward is set to snub the advances of Bayern and sign a new contract at the Etihad (Daily Star, June 24). And a deal to take Sane to Bayern is looking increasingly unlikely, even though the German champions are prepared to pay €90m for him (Bild, June 24). Meanwhile, Munich midfielder Robert Lewandowski says the club's German players are looking forward to welcoming Sane to the Bundesliga champions (Sky Sports News, June 20). But City are confident of keeping Sane at the Etihad this summer (Daily Star, June 16)

1:21 With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season. With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season.

CONFIRMED: Patrick Roberts - Norwich have signed Manchester City winger Roberts on a season-long loan deal.

CONFIRMED: David Silva - The Spaniard says he will leave City at the end of next season after 10 years at the club.

4:21 As David Silva announces next season will be his last in the Premier League we look back on his time at Manchester City. As David Silva announces next season will be his last in the Premier League we look back on his time at Manchester City.

Aro Muric - The Manchester City goalkeeper is set to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan (The Sun, June 27)

Pep Guardiola - Guardiola is considering a sabbatical if Manchester City win the Champions League next season. (Daily Mirror, June 12); He has told City that his future does not hinge on the club's FFP fate (Daily Mirror, June 9).

Eliaquim Mangala - Porto have expressed an interest in signing Mangala this summer (Sky Sports News, May 31).

Noah Ohio - The young striker has turned down the chance of a new contract at City and could join one of a number of Europe's top clubs (Sky Sports News, May 27).

Fabian Delph - City's deal for Rodri could see the England midfielder exit this summer (Daily Mail, June 22), with West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini keen on a reunion with the versatile player (Sky Sports News, May 28).

Lukas Nmecha - The young City forward could be heading to the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old, who is a German U21 international, said: "Maybe I will be loaned again, maybe I will come to Germany. There are prospects, there are some clubs in the Bundesliga." (Kicker, June 4)

Ilkay Gundogan - City will not allow the German midfielder to leave the club this summer, even if it means losing him on a free transfer in 12 months' time (June 1, Sky Sports News).

Jack Harrison - Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to re-sign winger Jack Harrison on loan from Manchester City (Daily Express, June 26)

Paolo Fernandes - Kilmarnock are chasing a loan move for City midfielder (Daily Mail, June 22).

Kian Breckin - Barcelona are showing interest in the attacking midfielder who has impressed in City's youth teams (Star on Sunday, June 23).