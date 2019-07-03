Angelino rejoins Manchester City for £5.3m after a season at PSV Eindhoven

Spanish left-back Angelino has rejoined Manchester City

Manchester City have re-signed Angelino after activating a buy-back clause in the young Spaniard’s contract with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old full-back returns to the Etihad Stadium just a year after leaving for PSV. Angelino spent five years in his first spell at City after signing from Deportivo La Coruna in 2013.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," Angelino said.

"Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure.

"City's performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the club's bid for more success.

"I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management and I am very confident that the club will go from strength to strength over the next few years."

Left-back has been a problem position for Pep Guardiola, with Benjamin Mendy having been hampered by injury since arriving from Monaco two years ago.

Oleksandr Zinchenko signed a new contract last month to remain at Man City

Midfielders Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko have often been asked to fill in for Mendy, as has centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

Angelino made just three senior appearances during his first spell at City but was an ever-present for PSV in the Eredivisie last season, leading to interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who were reportedly prepared to pay £15m for him this summer.

