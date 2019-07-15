Leroy Sane: Manchester City winger unlikely to join Bayern Munich in this window

A deal taking Leroy Sane from Manchester City to Bayern Munich is unlikely to happen in this transfer window, according to Sky in Germany.

Sane will be part of the City squad travelling to Asia for their pre-season tour on Monday morning, and it is understood the club remain confident he wants to stay at the Etihad.

Bayern have publicly identified the German winger as their top target this summer, even though it would likely take a fee of more than £100m to get the deal over the line.

However, for any deal to happen, Sane would have to tell City that he wants to leave - which he has not done - and sources at the club have told Sky Sports News that they believe he sees his future in Manchester.

Should a deal to secure Sane fail, Bayern will turn their attention back to Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and reported Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco, who currently plays in China for Dalian Yifang.

