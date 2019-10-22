Manchester City's Oleksandr Zincheno misses Atalanta game through knee injury

Oleksandr Zinchenko has frequently filled in at left-back over the last few seasons

Manchester City have confirmed that Oleksandr Zincheno missed his side's Champions League tie with Atalanta with a knee injury.

The club have said the Ukrainian will be assessed over the coming days to determine the extent of the problem.

Zinchenko has made nine appearances so far this season, having played 29 times during their title-winning campaign last year.

Benjamin Mendy has returned to the squad after his injury and he came in at left-back for the game at the Ethiad on Tuesday evening.