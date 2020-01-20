Pep Guardiola denies Manchester City will prioritise cups over Premier League

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City are playing for second spot in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot afford to prioritise cup competitions ahead of the Premier League.

Guardiola's side trail leaders Liverpool by 16 points after the Reds capitalised on City's draw with Crystal Palace by beating Manchester United.

City are still in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, as well as the Champions League, but Guardiola is refusing to sacrifice the league for those competitions, even though he admits they are playing for second place.

"Yes [the motivation is] to finish second, to improve every day for the knockout games in the other three competitions we have," he said.

"There has to be something inside of all of us, to keep going, to move forward and try to improve.

"You cannot play good games in the cup competitions when you are not running well in the Premier League. It's not one day you are bad, the next you are good.

"We have to maintain the standards as high as possible."

John Stones is an injury doubt for the trip to Bramall Lane

Guardiola leapt to John Stones' defence after the player came in for criticism following Saturday's draw with Palace.

"It was unfair," said Guardiola. "I'm there [for him], we are there. You have ups and downs in your career. We know his quality."

Stones is a doubt for Tuesday's trip to Sheffield United with a leg injury while Benjamin Mendy could also miss out due to "muscular fatigue".

The game will probably come too soon for Aymeric Laporte - who has been out since August with a knee injury - but Guardiola says he is "getting better every day".

Sheffield United sit seventh in the Premier League and caused City plenty of problems during last month's game at the Etihad, which the hosts won 2-0.

"I am incredibly impressed. When people say you can improve watching other games, other teams and managers, this is the one," Guardiola said.

"There is a reason why they are in the position they are. We saw it here a few weeks ago. I admire them, how they play and what they are doing.

"It's the same manager and a high percentage of the same players they had in League One and the Championship, and now towards the top of the Premier League. I like it.

"As a manager you see some teams where you can improve. This is the one."