Manchester City transfer news and rumours

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Etihad Stadium

Last Updated: 18/04/20 8:38am

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester City - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Manchester City...

Nelson Semedo - Manchester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona full-back Semedo after contract talks with the Spanish club were put on hold (Daily Express, April 15)

Dayot Upamecano - Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in signing the RB Leipzig centre-back (Sky Sports, April 14)

Lautaro Martinez - Manchester City reportedly lead the race for the £100m-rated Inter striker Martinez (Sunday Express, April 12).

Jonathan Tah - Manchester City have made the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany centre-back one of their main defensive targets ahead of next season (90min, April 11).

Houssem Aouar - Manchester City have entered the race to sign the Lyon midfielder, who could cost £60m. (Daily Mirror, April 8).

Other players recently linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium...

  • Lucas Martinez (Calciomercato, April 5).
  • Raphael Varane (Daily Star, April 4).
  • Douglas Costa (Calcio Mercato, April 4).
  • Harry Kane (Daily Mail, April 1).
  • David Alaba (The Sun, March 27)
  • Ferran Torres (Corriere dello Sport, March 26)
  • James Rodriguez (Don Balon, March 25)
  • Malick Thiaw (Daily Mail, March 25)
  • Sandro Tonali (Corriere dello Sport, March 24)

Which striker should Man City sign this summer?

Have YOUR say!

The latest on players linked with a Man City exit...

Leroy Sane - The winger is moving closer to a Manchester City exit this summer and a dream move to Bayern Munich. (Daily Mirror, April 16)

Sergio Aguero - Argentine club Independiente are ramping up their efforts to snatch Aguero back from Manchester City this summer, according to reports in South America (Daily Mirror, April 15)

Joao Cancelo - Barcelona want to sign the Portugal defender this summer and are prepared to offer Nelson Semedo in part exchange (Daily Telegraph, April 10)

Gabriel Jesus - Juventus are keen to sign the Manchester City striker to replace Gonzalo Higuain (Calciomercato, March 25) Juventus still want to sign the striker - according to reports in Italy. The Serie A club could offer Douglas Costa to City in exchange for the forward (Calciomercato, April 3)

Other players recently linked with a move away from City...

  • Angelino (Kicker, April 9)
  • David Silva (The Athletic, April 9)
  • John Stones (Daily Star, March 28)
  • Jayden Braaf (Daily Express, March 16)
  • Riyad Mahrez (The Sun, March 17)
  • Yan Couto (Daily Express, March 19)

The latest Manchester City contract talk...

Pep Guardiola - City chiefs have identified six candidates that could replace Guardiola as manager at the Etihad (Daily Star, March 30)

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - Man City will use the time without competitive football to accelerate fresh contract talks with key duo De Bruyne and Sterling (The Sun, March 16)

