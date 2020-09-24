Jose Gimenez: Man City deny bid for Atletico Madrid defender, but keen on Jules Kounde

1:56 The Transfer Talk team reveal Manchester City have denied making a £78m bid Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez The Transfer Talk team reveal Manchester City have denied making a £78m bid Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez

Manchester City have denied making a £78m bid (€85m) for Jose Gimenez, after Atletico Madrid's president claimed he had rejected an offer for the central defender.

Speaking to a Spanish sports radio programme, Enrique Cerezo said: "We did receive the offer, but Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team."

City, though, have reacted with surprise at the quotes, and a club source has told Sky Sports News that not only is there no truth in the claims a bid had been made, City would not pay anything like that amount for a player in that position.

City remain intent on signing a centre-back and have begun discussions over a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Signing a second centre-back after Nathan Ake is their priority before the October 5 deadline and the 21-year-old Frenchman has emerged as the preferred target.

However, they do have other options should they be unable to agree a deal with the Spanish club.

Kounde's centre-back partner Diego Carlos, who has been linked with many Premier League clubs this summer, is not one of them.

Although the sums involved with Gimenez have been denied, he is a player they have looked at as an alternative to Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Any move for the 25-year-old Uruguay international would be further complicated by the fact that he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, and is currently self-isolating.

