Man City: When can they win the Premier League title?

Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on reclaiming their league crown from Liverpool and could yet add the Champions League trophy and the Carabao Cup.

Here, we detail the Premier League permutations as the 2020/21 campaign reaches crunch time...

Premier League: City eight points from glory

Manchester City bounced back from that rare defeat to Leeds by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Aston Villa to restore their 11-point advantage over Manchester United at the top of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could get to 84 points if they win all their remaining games.

City's vastly superior goal difference means that seven points would effectively seal the title but eight would make sure - and that would presume United continued to win all their games.

Commitments in other competitions mean City will have to wait until May for any fireworks and ticker-tape.

Their next Premier League fixtures are due to be at Crystal Palace on May 1 and then at home to Chelsea on May 8. If they win those three games, regardless of United's results, Guardiola's team would secure the Premier League title with victory at Newcastle on May 12 - and effectively, with a draw.

There will be no Centurions repeat this season but Guardiola will hope to see his side get as close as possible to the maximum 92 points that their remaining games afford.

Carabao Cup: Tottenham the last hurdle

Image: Manchester City saw off their neighbours to reach the Carabao Cup showpiece

Before any Premier League coronation, City will hope to have another cup in the cabinet.

Manchester City kept alive their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup after beating rivals Manchester United in the semis.

The holders will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the final at Wembley on Sunday, April 25 (kick-off 4pm).

Champions League: Neymar and Mbappe looming

Image: Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates with Phil Foden during the Champions League quarter-final aggregate win

City have exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the past three seasons but they finally broke their hoodoo under Guardiola with a 4-2 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.

City now face another heavyweight opponent in Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final, with the semi-final first leg set for April 27/28 and the decider on May 4/5.

City will be desperate to line up at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.