Man City: When can they win the Premier League title and what about Treble?

Manchester City's champagne has been on ice - but they could finally be crowned Premier League champions this week before they kick a ball again.

City have already won the Carabao Cup and have booked their a place in the Champions League final with victory over Paris Saint-Germain as they bid to do the Treble.

But they have been made to wait for Premier League glory following changes to the fixture schedule and then their own slip-up.

Victory in the Champions League final dress rehearsal against Chelsea on Saturday would have seen City secure their third domestic crown in four years, but a 2-1 defeat left them on 80 points, 13 clear of closest rivals Manchester United and still requiring one more win for the title.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side only able to get a maximum of 82 points if they win all their remaining fixtures, it remains only a matter of time before City are crowned champions again.

How City could win it on Tuesday

City's coronation will happen on Tuesday if second-placed Manchester United lose to Leicester.

Pep Guardiola's players will also be crowned if United drop points against both Leicester on Tuesday and Liverpool on Thursday.

If that doesn't happen, City can finish off the job when they travel to Newcastle United on Friday Night Football - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

There will be no Centurions repeat this season but Guardiola will hope to see his side get as close as possible to the maximum 89 points that their remaining games afford.

Carabao Cup: Four in a row

Before any Premier League coronation, City have added another Carabao Cup trophy to their crowded cabinet.

Aymeric Laporte headed a late winner at Wembley as City beat Tottenham 1-0 in a game they dominated.

Champions League: Destination Istanbul

City have exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the past three seasons but they finally broke their hoodoo under Guardiola with a 4-2 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.

In the semi-final, Guardiola's side followed up their 2-1 first leg win over PSG at the Parc des Princes with an even more impressive 2-0 victory in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

City will now face Chelsea, conquerors of Real Madrid in the other semi-final, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.