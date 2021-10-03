Liverpool investigating after Man City make complaint alleging fan spat at Pep Guardiola's backroom staff

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool about a supporter allegedly spitting towards members of their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool have confirmed they are investigating the allegation, which is said to have occurred after City's first goal. There is also said to be footage of the perpetrator.

City boss Pep Guardiola hopes the hosts take action if the claim is proven, but insisted this type of behaviour is "certain people - not just LFC" after referencing the defacing of their team bus at the stadium in 2018.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't know what happened. I heard something from the crowd - something not nice to staff. But I don't know what exactly. I didn't see the images.

"I'm pretty sure that if it happened, what the people told me, I'm sure Liverpool will take measures about this person. Liverpool is much greater than this behaviour.

"Nothing will change my admiration for this club. It was the same story two, three years ago when we came here and they destroyed our bus - it is certain people, not just Liverpool FC.

"It's always a pleasure to come to this stadium. It's an honour for this atmosphere, how they support the team. That's why it's Anfield."

Guardiola was seen remonstrating at fans behind the dugouts as he was angered by an incident in which James Milner avoided a booking for a perceived foul on Bernardo Silva in the second half.

Guardiola was later shown a yellow card himself by referee Paul Tierney for his protests, before Kevin De Bruyne's strike earned a point for the visitors after the score had remained goalless at half-time.

Sadio Mane had put the home side ahead before Phil Foden steered into the far corner to make it 1-1. A superb solo goal from Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game for Liverpool but De Bruyne struck via a deflection.