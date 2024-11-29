Essential Football podcast: Do Manchester City need Liverpool point to keep title race alive at Anfield?
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast for exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and build-up to the big matches
Friday 29 November 2024 11:02, UK
There's another big game coming up for Liverpool and Man City this weekend - with the perennial title rivals facing off in a game with a different slant to normal.
With Liverpool already eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, that gap will be extended even further if they can beat Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield on Sky Sports this Sunday.
Normally that would be far from a given, but Pep Pep Guardiola's side are without a win in six games and have lost five of those matches.
Sky Sports' Ron Walker, Peter Smith and Sam Blitz look ahead to Super Sunday's big clash, a match you can watch on Sky Sports from 4pm and follow on skysports.com.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Trending
- Premier League build-up LIVE! Postecoglou speaks after Arteta update
- Where does Salah rank among Premier League's greats?
- The title race is over if Liverpool beat Man City, isn't it?
- Man Utd latest: Amorim explains how Hojlund must improve
- 'I'm one of them now' - Amorim on special Old Trafford welcome
- Papers: Salah tipped for transfer bigger than Ronaldo deal
- Arsenal latest: Arteta gives Gabriel injury update
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Will Partey get new Arsenal contract?
- Brook, Pope rescue England after collapse as NZ squander chances
- Usyk vs Fury rematch to be live on Sky Sports Box Office