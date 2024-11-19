Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss agrees contract extension with option of further year until 2027

Pep Guardiola has agreed terms on a new one-year contract extension with Manchester City, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News also understands Guardiola's new deal includes the option of a further year until 2027.

Manchester City refused to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Guardiola's funniest moments in the Premier League

The Athletic are reporting that an announcement is expected in the coming days.

The 53-year-old's current Man City deal is due to expire at the end of this season.

The new contract would take the Spaniard to over a decade in charge of the club, having joined City in the summer of 2016.

Guardiola has won 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League at City.

Speculation over Guardiola's future, rife for several months, had increased considerably after the club confirmed recently director of football Txiki Begiristain would be leaving at the end of the season. Begiristain, a long-time colleague of Guardiola, is to be replaced by Sporting Lisbon's Hugo Viana, a former Newcastle player.

Ending uncertainty over Guardiola's position would prevent further disruption next summer at a time when the club are also due to compete in the Club World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic's Sam Lee explains why Manchester City fans can start to get excited as news of Guardiola's contract extension is being prepared to be announced

The news, which reportedly could be confirmed later this week, would also come at a critical juncture in City's season. Hampered by injuries, the champions' form has wavered of late with the team having lost their last four matches in all competitions, the worst run of Guardiola's career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Back Pages Tonight team discuss the news of Guardiola potentially signing a contract extension

It has also been a difficult campaign off the field with the club facing 115 charges for alleged breaking of Premier League rules following an investigation into their financial affairs.

Guardiola succeeded Manuel Pellegrini at City eight years ago after previous successful spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.