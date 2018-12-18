WATCH: Aden Flint's shocking miss for Middlesbrough!

0:30 Middlesbrough's Aden Flint had a shocker as the centre-back somehow missed from a couple of yards in Boro's Carabao Cup quarter-final match with Burton Middlesbrough's Aden Flint had a shocker as the centre-back somehow missed from a couple of yards in Boro's Carabao Cup quarter-final match with Burton

Aden Flint missed a glorious opportunity that cost Middlesbrough dearly against Burton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The defender was sent up from the back as Boro searched for a way back into the quarter-final tie at the Riverside Stadium, but somehow managed to head wide from just a couple of yards when it seemed easier to score than miss.

Burton were leading thanks to Jake Hesketh's strike shortly after half-time, but Flint had the chance six minutes from time to send the game to penalties, but he couldn't take it. The League One side instead made it through to the last four of the competition.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Aden Flint's unbelievable miss