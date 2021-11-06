Chris Wilder set for Middlesbrough job after Neil Warnock is sacked ahead of West Brom draw

Chris Wilder is set to take over as Middlesbrough boss after Neil Warnock was sacked before the 1-1 draw at West Brom on Saturday.
Former Sheffield United manager Wilder has agreed to replace Warnock and an announcement from the club is expected in the coming days.
Wilder, who has been out of work since leaving the Blades towards the end of the 2020-21 season as they neared relegation from the Premier League, could take his first training session with Boro as early as Tuesday.
Warnock was informed of the club's decision to replace him before the game at The Hawthorns. The 72-year-old accepted the decision and agreed to take charge for the match, which ended 1-1.
He said at full-time: "I found out this morning. First when I read the papers and then a phone call. Nothing surprises me in football anymore.
"I've been hearing about who's coming in for a few weeks now so it's been hard behind the scenes. But that's the industry we're in. I probably deserved a little bit more than that."
It was Warnock's 1,603rd game as a manager in English football - after breaking the record in his previous game; a 3-1 defeat at Luton. He recently told Sky Sports that he was hoping to break the record for most League games managed in the near future.
'I can't see something like this being beaten" he said last week. "In another 16-17 games, it will be the most Football League games. Hopefully I can keep my job a bit longer."
Warnock's previous club Cardiff City will be alerted to his sudden availability. They remain keen admirers after he helped them to promotion to the Premier League in 2018, and are looking for a successor to Mick McCarthy.
Boro officially announced Warnock's departure by "mutual consent" just minutes after the final whistle at West Brom, stating: "The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all. Neil's assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club."
#Boro have parted company with manager Neil Warnock by mutual consent— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 6, 2021
Full statement 👇https://t.co/gM9IIBpDro
Middlesbrough, who were on the back of two defeats, took the lead through Josh Coburn in a drab first half in which both sides struggled to create chances.
Grady Diangana bagged a second-half equaliser to earn West Brom a point and make it three games without a win for Boro, who are 14th in the table.