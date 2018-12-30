Aboubakar Kamara and Aleksandar Mitrovic's heated penalty debate

0:54 Aboubakar Kamara and Aleksandar Mitrovic got in a heated dispute over who should take Fulham's late penalty against Huddersfield, but how did it all end? Aboubakar Kamara and Aleksandar Mitrovic got in a heated dispute over who should take Fulham's late penalty against Huddersfield, but how did it all end?

Aboubakar Kamara and Aleksandar Mitrovic got in a heated dispute over who should take Fulham's late penalty against Huddersfield, but how did it all end at Craven Cottage?

With the match entering its final 10 minutes still goalless in west London, the home side were awarded a spot kick when Chris Lowe was judged to have handled Kamara's shot in the box.

However, Kamara then grabbed the ball, despite Mitrovic being the hosts' designated penalty taker.

The Serb relented, though, allowing his team-mate to take the crucial spot kick, only for his weak effort to be easily saved by Lossl, diving to his left.

Watch the above video to see the incident at the Cottage