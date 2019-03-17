Kevin McDonald frustrated by former Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri

Kevin McDonald has spoken out over former Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri's selection policy.

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald has spoken of the frustration he endured under former boss Claudio Ranieri.

Scotland international McDonald made just two appearances under the Italian before Ranieri was sacked having managed just three wins in 17 matches.

However, since Scott Parker has took temporary charge McDonald has found himself back in favour at Craven Cottage, starting the last two league games against Chelsea and Leicester, although he was back on the bench for Sunday's match with Liverpool.

Speaking in the club's matchday programme, Kevin McDonald said: "Fortunately I've been back in the team recently, although I don't feel I should ever have been out for so long.

"It was frustrating, but to have no reason at all is where I questioned the old manager (Claudio Ranieri).

"When I spoke with him, he never really gave me an answer. He just said I wasn't his type of player but at the end of the day we were losing week in, week out.

"It's not as if we were lighting up the Premier League - we were struggling. If I was the manager in that position, I'd be trying anything possible to get a result.

"He seemed to try everyone barring myself and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. It was hard to take but you just have to get on with it.

"Maybe he didn't like me as a person, some managers like you, some don't. I'm not going to lose sleep over it. I trained hard each day so I gave him no excuses to leave me out."