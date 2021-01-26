Fulham boss Scott Parker says Brighton and West Brom games will not define their season

Fulham face two fellow Premier League strugglers in the coming week, first away to Brighton on Wednesday and then a trip to West Brom on Saturday

By PA Media

Tuesday 26 January 2021 16:04, UK

Fulham manager Scott Parker (PA)
Image: Scott Parker's Fulham face trips to Brighton and West Brom this week in the Premier League

Fulham boss Scott Parker insists their upcoming matches against fellow strugglers Brighton and West Brom will not define their season.

Third-bottom Fulham travel to Brighton, who lie one place and five points above them, on Wednesday night before a trip to West Brom, a point and a place below them, three days later.

The Cottagers recently drew against Liverpool and Tottenham, amid a run of five consecutive draws, and now need to start turning one point into three against the sides around them.

But Parker has been in relegation battles before as a player and knows the damage that piling to much pressure on single matches can do.

"I think they are big matches but I don't think they are the be all and end all," he said.

"We are halfway through a season. They are big because of where both teams are in and around the division but there are still a lot of games.

Ademola Lookman celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Fulham against Man Utd
Image: Fulham are 18th in the Premier League table, five points behind and with a game in hand over Brighton ahead of their meeting on Wednesday

"As a team, we are improving, we have developed. I feel I have a team here who can win two or three games back to back.

"We've had a few draws but that's the way I feel, and when you have that feeling and you are where we are in the table that can be massive.

"We've played some of the biggest teams and done pretty well. Now we need to take the next step against the teams in and around us.

"But do I see this game as if we don't get a result our fate is done? No I don't. That's what nearly sends people down.

"What you see a lot of the time is players focusing on the negative. In the end it paralyses them, they can't really perform. You die too early. There's half a season left.

"Do I believe in this team? Do I believe we can win two or three on the bounce? 100 per cent."

