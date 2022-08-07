Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports.

Premier League Weekend Wrap: Haaland's scintillating debut | Ten Hag's disastrous start | Liverpool's stuttering opening

Essential Football is back with a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches, featuring pundit reaction, player interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight.

PART ONE | Arsenal faced Crystal Palace in the season curtain raiser and Mikel Arteta's side produced a resilient performance, securing a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park. We hear from Gunners defender William Saliba, who finally made his long-awaited competitive debut for the club, and Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville analyse the Frenchman's man of the match display.

PART TWO | On Saturday in the Premier League, Liverpool stuttered to a 2-2 draw at Fulham. Ben Grounds gives his final whistle verdict from Craven Cottage. We hear from Laura Hunter on Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Aston Villa, while Declan Olley reviews Spurs' emphatic 4-1 win over Southampton. Finally, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Everton manager Frank Lampard react to the Blues' 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

PART 3 | Super Sunday was all about the Manchester clubs, who had differing success on the opening weekend. Manchester United were stunned by By a 2-1 defeat to Brighton. We hear from former United captain Roy Keane, new United boss Erik ten Hag, Brighton boss Graham Potter and Sky Sports features writer Adam Bate on United's disastrous start at Old Trafford.

Attention then turns to Manchester City's 2-0 win at West Ham. All eyes were on new striker Erling Haaland, and he didn't disappoint. We hear from the Norwegian striker, City boss Pep Guardiola, the Super Sunday panel of Keane, Karen Carney and Micah Richards and Sky Sports' Nick Wright on Haaland's scintillating debut.

And that's your Premier League weekend wrap!

