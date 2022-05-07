Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic wins 2021/22 Championship Golden Boot, as Bournemouth's Mark Travers takes Golden Glove

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has won the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award for the 2021/22 season.

Mitrovic scored an incredible 43 goals in 44 appearances this season, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a 46-game English league season, set by Guy Whittingham for Portsmouth in 1992-93.

He also broke Ivan Toney's Championship goalscorer record, which stood at 31 goals.

The Golden Boot, which takes into account all league games, and does not include Play-Off fixtures, was presented to Mitrovic at full time after Fulham's final game of the season today [Saturday 7 May].

Fulham manager Marco Silva said: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has performed at a very high level this season.

"Of course, the goals he scored and the records he has broken have created the headlines.

"He deserves to end the season by having his personal achievement recognised with Golden Boot award for the 43 goals he scored in the Championship.

"His accomplishment is a consequence of the good work of the team, and he will be the first person to appreciate and recognise the contribution from his teammates.

"As well as scoring goals, Aleksandar has been a fantastic team player. He has been involved in every part of matches from good positional play, linking with teammates and his defensive duties and he has fully embraced our philosophy."

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has won the Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove award for the 2021/22 season.

Travers kept a total of 20 clean sheets from 45 Championship games, conceding just 39 goals, as Bournemouth returned to the Premier League under the stewardship of Scott Parker.

The Golden Glove, which takes into account all league games, and does not include Play-Off fixtures, was presented to Travers at full time after Bournemouth's final game of the season today against Millwall [Saturday 7 May].

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker said: "Mark Travers has worked tirelessly and improved drastically this season. It's a credit to him that he has won this award and I'm really pleased for him."