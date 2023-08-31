Fulham in talks over Man Utd's Scott McTominay and Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Joao Palhinha to speak to Bayern Munich

Fulham have made initial contact with Manchester United over the conditions of a potential deal for midfielder Scott McTominay and held talks with Tottenham about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Joao Palhinha has been given permission to speak to Bayern Munich.

Fulham are doing due diligence on a number of options if their midfielder Palhinha leaves, with the Portugal international wanting a move to Bayern and now cleared to go to Germany and speak to the club in person.

The Bundesliga champions are hoping to sign the 28-year-old before their transfer window closes at 5pm UK time on Friday.

Fulham value Palhinha at up to £80m having signed him from Sporting Lisbon last summer for £20m. He has four years left on his contract plus the option of another 12 months.

Bayern's interest in Palhinha means the Cottagers are actively working on a successor and United midfielder McTominay has emerged as a target ahead of Friday's English deadline of 11pm.

Erik ten Hag's side rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for the Scotland international earlier this window and it would take a substantial bid for them to consider a sale. As it stands, McTominay will stay at Old Trafford as he's seen as an important member of the squad.

The 26-year-old has made two substitute appearances for United this season in the home wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will consider suitable offers for 28-year-old Hojbjerg. However, it's understood the midfielder wants to move to a club with European football.

Sergio Reguilon has completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his Transfer Deadline Day loan move from Tottenham.

The deal for the Spaniard is a straight loan as United look to sign a left-back following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

United had been in talks with Chelsea over Marc Cucurella, but it is thought a deal for Reguilon and the numbers involved gives United the best chance to strike a deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

United are continuing to work on a deal to sign Amrabat.

Fiorentina prefer a permanent deal, while United are conscious of complying with FFP rules and are exploring a loan.

It is thought a loan with an option - which triggers into an obligation - could be a compromise the Serie A club would accept, but that would depend on the loan fee and permanent price.

It is clear the 27-year-old wants to move to United and has not been training with the Fiorentina first-team squad while his future remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, Sky in Italy reports that Fulham have explored a deal for Amrabat. The deal under discussion is understood to be €30m (£25.6m).

The news comes after Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said on Thursday evening that other clubs have entered the race for Amrabat.

Commisso told Sky Italy: "There are other clubs for Amrabat too. I cannot give an answer right now, because not even I know what will happen tomorrow.

"We told Amrabat that if he has an opportunity to leave, then we'll let him go. If this deal cannot be done, then he has two years left on his contract and will remain.

"There are many negotiations in progress. I don't want to name names. So wait 24 hours and then you'll know what happens."

Amrabat's focus remains on joining United, with talks between United and Fiorentina continuing.

Silva admits Fulham success will lead to interest amid Palhinha links

Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted it is inevitable that bigger clubs will be interested in their players in the wake of the club's success last season, but would not be drawn on reports that Palhinha is set to join Bayern.

Palhinha, who scored a late equaliser in last weekend's draw against Arsenal, trained with the team on Thursday morning ahead of their trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Silva said the club had players in mind as possible replacements but would not commit to mentioning names, nor would he shed light on Palhinha's future, beyond hinting that ultimately it would be a decision made jointly from a financial and technical perspective.

"I won't make any comments about the situation of Joao, there is nothing new to say to you," he said.

"It's the business part of the football club; the people that are taking care of that are doing their job, I'm doing my job as well to work for the football club. Anything can happen in the next 36 hours.

"We made a fantastic season. Of course, you receive some offers for the players. Probably it's the first time this club are receiving so many offers and big offers for players. That means what we did, (is what) people are looking for.

"Now it's up to us on the financial side to take decisions and in a technical point of view for me to decide if I receive the OK from the club.

"I will not mention players from other clubs. It doesn't make sense really. If we expect to lose a player like Joao or I can mention other players who are really important for us, of course we should have a replacement be ready to come and help us because we are talking just two days (left) in the market.

"I've said in the last few weeks as well, we sold (Aleksandar) Mitrovic (to Al Hilal) and it's difficult to replace in the striker position. I'm doing my job, it is (my job) to try to give solutions if the club decides to sell any player from our squad.

"We sold a number nine and it's not easy to go for the number nine market. What I can promise our fans is that we will go for players if I feel they can be good additions for us and they can add something for our club and our squad.

"Signing players just to sign players for more numbers, we are not going to do, even if you're short in numbers, like now."

