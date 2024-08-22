Sander Berge transfer: Fulham sign Manchester United target from Burnley in £25m deal

Manchester United target Sander Berge has joined Fulham from Burnley in a £25m deal.

Man Utd had been keeping dialogue open with Burnley for the midfielder, but Fulham moved for the Norway international after failing to reach an agreement for Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Cottagers will pay £20m upfront plus £5m in performance-related add-ons for the 26-year-old - a similar offer they made to Man Utd for McTominay.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Berge has signed a five-year deal at the west London side, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, and he will wear the number 16 shirt.

Marco Silva's side were in the market for a midfielder after the club-record sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Berge becomes Fulham's fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Emile Smith Rowe, Ryan Sessegnon and Jorge Cuenca.

Speaking to FFCtv, Berge said: "It feels fantastic. It's been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks, but I'm finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great.

"Fulham has always been a team that excited me. I've played them both in the Championship and Premier League, and it's fantastic how they play, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1.

"The DNA of the Club is to be dominant, aggressive, front-footed, and play nice football, and I think that suits me."

Berge departs Burnley after just one year at Turf Moor following his arrival from Sheffield United last summer.

Berge has not featured in either of Burnley's two wins which have taken them top of the Championship, with manager Scott Parker citing injury as the reason.