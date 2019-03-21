Wigan's Jamie Jones signs two-year contract extension

Jamie Jones joined Wigan in 2017

Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones has signed a new two-year contract extension which will see him remain at the club until 2021.

The 30-year-old is currently in his second season at the DW Stadium after signing on a free transfer in 2017.

Jones has played 32 times in all competitions since joining Wigan, keeping 12 clean sheets in that period.

Manager Paul Cook said: "Jamie has been excellent for us when called upon; having a number of quality goalkeepers at the club is obviously important.

"There is big competition for places amongst our goalkeepers and Nick Colgan has built a really healthy environment for the goalkeepers to work together to improve each other daily."

Wigan Athletic set 13 new club records in Jones' debut season 2017/18

Jones helped the Latics to a Sky Bet League One title-winning campaign in his debut season.

Along with Brighton loanee Christian Walton, Jones helped break Wigan's clean-sheet record with 27 in the league.

A promotion winner with Preston North End in 2014-15, Jones has also featured for Leyton Orient, Coventry City, Rochdale, Colchester United and Stevenage in his career to date.