Antonee Robinson: AC Milan agree £10m fee for Wigan defender

Antonee Robinson is expected to have a medical with AC Milan on Friday

AC Milan have agreed to sign Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson in a deal worth £10m.

The 22-year-old is set to join the Italian club as a replacement for Ricardo Rodriguez, who has joined Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Robinson has made 30 appearances for Wigan this season and is a full United States international, having made his debut in 2018.

The Milton Keynes-born defender will now discuss personal terms with Milan and is expected to have a medical on Friday.

Milan have opted to sign Robinson over another British-born talent in Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey.

Robinson is likely to provide back-up to first-choice left-back Theo Hernandez, who has scored six goals in 19 appearances this season.

