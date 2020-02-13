Wigan boss Paul Cook charged by FA over alleged conduct against Middlesbrough

Wigan boss Paul Cook has been charged by the FA

Wigan boss Paul Cook has been charged with using abusive language and improper conduct, the Football Association has announced.

Cook, 52, is alleged to have verbally abused referee Oliver Langford after Wigan's 2-2 home draw against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson's Twitter site read: "Wigan Athletic FC's Paul Cook has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the EFL Championship fixture against Middlesbrough FC on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

"It is alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting words towards the match referee in the tunnel area at the end of the fixture.

"It is also alleged that the manager's language and/or behaviour in the match officials' dressing room amounts to improper conduct. Paul Cook has until Tuesday, February 18, 2020 to respond."

Langford handed out 10 yellow cards during the game, including two which resulted in the dismissal of Wigan defender Chey Dunkley in the second half.

Wigan are third from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship table, four points from safety.