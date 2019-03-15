Billy Sharp says Premier League promotion with Sheffield United would be career pinnacle

Billy Sharp has insisted Premier League promotion with Sheffield United would be the pinnacle of his career - but he isn't getting too carried away by the prospect.

Third-placed Blades travel to Elland Road on Saturday to face Championship promotion rivals Leeds, live on Sky Sports Football.

Just two points separate the sides with Sheffield United a further two behind current leaders Norwich.

And Sharp is no stranger to promotion battles, experiencing success with both Scunthorpe United and Southampton as well as claiming a League One title with Sheffield United back in the 2016-17 season.

Billy Sharp says there will be plenty of twists and turns in the Championship promotion race

But the 33-year-old has no doubt leading his boyhood club to the top-flight 'would top anything' he has ever achieved in the game.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Billy Sharp said: "To be part of this group and club that gained promotion would be fantastic, it would top anything I have done in my career.

"We know we are in a great position and we've got a chance of getting there but there's eight games to go, a lot of points and a lot of grinding to do.

"But we're looking forward to it, we've put ourselves in this position and it's what you want to play football for."

And Sharp believes the automatic promotion race is anything but a three-horse race with fourth-placed West Bromwich Albion also still in contention.

"They've got a little bit of chasing to do but they're still in it as well," Sharp added.

"There is bound to be twists and turns until the end of the season - we just need to make sure we are there until the end ourselves."