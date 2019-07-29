Oli McBurnie: Swansea considering revised bid from Sheffield United

Swansea have already rejected a £15m offer for Oli McBurnie from Sheffield United

Swansea are considering a revised bid from Sheffield United that will potentially rise to £20m for Oli McBurnie, Sky Sports News has been told.

Chris Wilder had an initial bid of £15m turned down a fortnight ago for the 23-year-old, who scored 22 goals and made four assists in 42 Sky Bet Championship appearances last term.

McBurnie helped Swansea to a tenth-placed finish in 2018/19, and has two years remaining on his current deal at the Liberty Stadium with the option for a further season.

The Scot would become Sheffield United's eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

Dean Henderson recently arrived at Bramall Lane on a second successive season-long loan from Manchester United, while Ben Osborn has also joined the Blades for an undisclosed fee from Nottingham Forest.

