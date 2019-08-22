Ravel Morrison 'ready' for Sheffield United debut, says Chris Wilder

0:58 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Ravel Morrison is ready to make his debut Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Ravel Morrison is ready to make his debut

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Ravel Morrison is ready to make his debut after playing in a friendly game against Manchester United.

Morrison is back in the Premier League after signing a one-year deal with Sheffield United in the summer, but he has not even made the bench for the first two games of the season.

However, the 26-year-old played in a behind-closed-doors game against his former side United on Tuesday, and Wilder says he is now ready to make his debut for the club.

Morrison joined Sheffield United as a free agent after leaving Swedish side Ostersunds in June

"He's ready. We played a behind-closed-doors game against Manchester United in the week and he played 90 minutes in that," the Sheffield United boss said.

"It was a great exercise for us against about £200m worth of talent. When we talked about playing a behind-closed-doors against Manchester United and then all of a sudden some unbelievably talented footballers came walking over towards our boys, it was a bit like 'wow, this is a proper game!'

"It was a good exercise for our boys against world-class players and we certainly appreciate the opportunity going over to Manchester United and them putting the game on for us."

Wilder: Action must be taken against online abuse

Morrison's return to Manchester on Tuesday saw him reunited with former team-mate Paul Pogba. The pair played together in the youth and reserve teams during their time at Old Trafford.

Morrison pictured with Pogba after winning the FA Youth Cup in 2011

Pogba was racially abused online after failing to score a penalty against Wolves on Monday, and Wilder has called for social media companies to take action.

"There's been talk of a boycott but I don't think that will happen," he said. "It might happen for a day or two but social media has become so much a way of life and it's here to stay.

"It's more down to those who regulate it to do something about it. I'm not on it and I stay a million miles away from it."

'We won't get carried away'

Sheffield United have made an impressive start to life back in the Premier League. Wilder's side remain unbeaten after a draw away at Bournemouth and a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

They face Leicester at Bramall Lane on Saturday and despite picking up four points from a possible six, Wilder insists his squad will not get ahead of themselves.

"They won't get carried away, simple as that," he said. They haven't done for three years so they certainly won't after two games in a different league.

Wilder insists his side will not get carried away after their unbeaten start to the season

"I've always kept my feet on the ground, I've never got ahead of myself. I think it's a dangerous game to do that whether you're a player, manager or a coach.

"At the moment I'm in the Premier League but I want to stay in here for a number of years and that's got to be our attitude. That's an attitude that's drove myself on personally and I look at our players and I see a lot of similarities in their approach as well.

"The drive from the staff and the message that comes across all the time is a consistent one so that's why I can confidently say that they'll never get ahead of themselves because it's not a trait that my team has."