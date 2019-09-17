Kevin McCabe has 'energy' to appeal Sheffield United ownership ruling

1:14 Kevin McCabe says he has the energy to appeal the High Court ruling that he must sell his share of Sheffield United to Saudi co-owner, Prince Abdullah. Kevin McCabe says he has the energy to appeal the High Court ruling that he must sell his share of Sheffield United to Saudi co-owner, Prince Abdullah.

Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe says he has the "energy" to appeal the High Court's ruling that he must sell his share of the club to Saudi co-owner, Prince Abdullah.

A bitter 18-month ownership battle between the two ended on Monday after a High Court judge ruled Sheffield-born McCabe must sell his share of the club to the Saudi co-owner for £5m.

The Saudi royal bought 50 per cent of the then-League One club for £1 in 2013, promising to finance the running of the club for three years.

McCabe has 20 days left to decide whether to appeal Monday's judgement and indicated he might contest the ruling.

"Do I have the energy? Make no bones, of course I do," McCabe told Sky Sports News.

McCabe admits he regrets entering into an agreement which saw soon-to-be sole owner Prince Abdullah receive a 50 per cent stake in the club.

"We all can judge with hindsight what may or not have been better to do some years ago," McCabe said.

Kevin McCabe (left) with Prince Abdullah in 2014

"Do I regret what the agreement entered into with Prince Abdullah in 2013? Regrettably yes, but it was entered into and we are where we are today."

McCabe revealed he and Prince Abdullah met in Paris last Monday, where proposals from both sides were put forward but no resolution was reached.

"If I have got a duty still to the supporters [then] it is to try to ensure that if Prince Abdullah does become the true owner in the weeks and months ahead... true owner, that we do our utmost to guide him to make it a better club," he added.

I have left it be because I would think [Chris Wilder] has got thinking to do and I would think he would be somewhat confused. Kevin McCabe on Chris Wilder

McCabe, who has invested £100m in the club over a number of years, believes Blades manager Chris Wilder will be "somewhat confused" by the prospect of the club being under new ownership.

"I haven't spoken to Chris as of yet," the 71-year-old said.

"I have left it be because I would think he has got thinking to do and I would think he would be somewhat confused. But Chris and I are very good friends and we have exchanged text messages."

He added: "I will only say that what I do in liaising with Chris is for the betterment of Sheffield United Football Club."

Sheffield United have one win from their opening five games of the Premier League season

