Sander Berge: Genk midfielder wants exit with Sheffield United keen to sign him

Genk are believed to be prepared to accept £17m for Norway international Sander Berge

Norway midfielder Sander Berge has told Genk he wishes to leave the club before Friday’s transfer deadline, with Sheffield United favourites to sign him.

The two sides picked up talks again in recent days after the Blades failed to sign Berge in the summer and have reopened negotiations over a £17m deal.

Negotiations between Genk and United on a potential £20m transfer are understood to be continuing, but with Friday's deadline looming it's thought a breakthrough is likely in the next 48 hours.

The 21-year old and his agent Morten Wivestad met with senior officials from Genk late on Tuesday night to convince them to let Berge leave - with a move to the Premier League his most likely destination.

Berge has impressed for Genk and played against Liverpool in the Champions League

Genk will be keen to keep their highly-rated midfielder, but with just 18 months left on his contract, it's likely they will let him go.

The 6ft 4" holding midfielder has scored four goals in 23 league appearances for the reigning Belgian champions this season, along with six outings in the Champions League group stages.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with him in recent months, including Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley.

The potential signing would be a major coup for Blades boss Chris Wilder who tried to land Berge last summer - with a £20m fee potentially matching the club-record fee paid to Swansea for Oli McBurnie in the summer.

A deal for Berge would come close to matching a club-record fee paid for Oli McBurnie in the summer

Having turned down a move to Bramall Lane in the summer, the former Valerenga player is now believed to be keen on a move to South Yorkshire following United's impressive start to life back in the Premier League.

Last season, Berge played a crucial role in Genk's championship-winning season, securing the club's fourth Belgian Pro League title.

He has appeared more than 100 times for Genk since joining in 2017 - along with 20 caps for his country.

Wivestad, Norway's most influential agent, represents a host of Norway internationals, including Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, presently top scorer in Turkey with 18 goals for Trabzonspor.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.