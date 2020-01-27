Sheffield United back in for Genk midfielder Sander Berge

Genk are believed to be prepared to accept £17m for Norway international Sander Berge

Sheffield United have reopened negotiations over a £17m deal with Belgian side Genk to sign their Norway international midfielder Sander Berge.

The two sides picked up talks again in recent days after the Blades failed to sign Berge in the summer.

The player has a year left on his contract this summer and Genk are believed to be willing to sell for £17m.

Sander Berge has impressed for Genk and played against Liverpool in the Champions League

West Ham and Burnley have also been tracking the 21-year-old, who played a key role in Genk securing the Belgian league title last season.

Berge has appeared more than 100 times for Genk since joining in 2017 - along with 20 caps for his country.

Having turned down a move to Bramall Lane in the summer, the former Valerenga is star now believed to be keen on a move to South Yorkshire following United's impressive start to life back in the Premier League.

