Sheffield United close to signings of Panagiotis Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic

Panagiotis Retsos is undergoing a medical at Sheffield United

Sheffield United are close to the double signing of defender Panagiotis Retsos and forward Richairo Zivkovic.

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Retsos is undergoing a medical with the Yorkshire club ahead of a move to the Blades.

The 21-year-old has made six appearances for Leverkusen this season, with the German side fifth in the Bundesliga.

Richario Zivkovic is close to a move to Bramall Lane

A deal for Zivkovic is also close, with the former Ajax striker currently playing for Changchun Yatai, where he has scored 15 goals in 25 games in the China League One.

Sheffield United broke their transfer record to sign Norway international midfielder Sander Berge for £22m from Genk on Thursday.

1:28 Former Sheffield United forward Jan Age Fjortoft says the club have bought a real talent in 21-year-old Norway midfielder Sander Berge Former Sheffield United forward Jan Age Fjortoft says the club have bought a real talent in 21-year-old Norway midfielder Sander Berge

"The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander. He fits the bill in so many ways," manager Chris Wilder said.

"I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of

Sander to the football club. It's a brilliant signing for us."

Sheffield United winger Mark Duffy, currently at Stoke on loan, is in advanced talks to sign for Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag.

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage,.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!