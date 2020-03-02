Chris Wilder says Sheffield United contract talks progressing as he aims to tie down star players

1:23 Chris Wilder's Sheffield United played only three times in February Chris Wilder's Sheffield United played only three times in February

Chris Wilder has confirmed talks over new contracts for three of his Sheffield United players have made progress.

The Blades, who recently announced John Fleck had signed a new deal, are also thought to have opened negotiations with the likes of John Lundstram, Enda Stevens and John Egan about extending their stays.

"I believe there has been progress. Discussions between the players' agents and the club are ongoing," said Wilder.

"It's not always a quick process to get over the line, and I respect that the agents and the players want to get the best deal. But I don't have any feeling that anyone wants to play their football elsewhere. If we did, we would act on that.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United are pushing for European football next season

"The reason we've offered deals is that we want to build on what's been a tremendous season so far. Offers will go out and hopefully players will commit, as John [Fleck] has done."

Meanwhile, Wilder says felt his squad did not need their recent break from first-team action, which saw them play only three games in the month, beating Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and drawing with Brighton.

United were without a game on February 15 and their game against Villa, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed because the Midlands club were in the Carabao Cup final.

The manager, however, was keen for his side to play as he channels his eighth-placed squad's focus on capping a remarkable season with qualification for European football next year.

Premier League Highlights Live on

"We would've been alright either way," he told Sky Sports News. "I didn't see any tired legs before the winter break and we've now got the Villa game to rearrange.

"There's a possibility that if Manchester United, or both of us, get through to the next round [of the FA Cup] then that's another game that will have to be rescheduled.

"We're ready for every challenge that is put upon us. Teams have a lot more games than us - Liverpool have, Wolverhampton Wanderers have, those teams involved in Europe do.

"Possibly they have a different view on it but selfishly from our point of view, we wanted to keep going. But we've had another good week and we're looking forward to tomorrow night."