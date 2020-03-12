Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder: The game is nothing without fans

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder would prefer to delay the season rather than play behind closed doors saying "the game is nothing without supporters".

The Football Association is following advice from the Government regarding the staging of sporting events as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, with the Prime Minister due to lead a Cobra meeting later on Thursday.

Ministers are expected to agree at that meeting to move into the 'delay' stage of the response against the virus, with 460 confirmed cases in the UK.

Moving to the delay stage would mean social distancing measures could be brought in, such as restricting public gatherings like major sporting events and issuing more widespread advice to stay at home.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match at Newcastle, Wilder said: "I would [prefer a delay]. The game is nothing without supporters.

"Of course there are different parts of the game, officials, administrators, players. The biggest reason is to play in front of supporters, the buzz and excitement they bring to the game.

"We have sold out home and away through the season and we will do leading up to last Premier League games. A delay, an extension would be my preferred option. If it is behind closed doors we'll have to accept that."

Sheffield United are pushing for a place in Europe next season and will go fifth in the Premier League is they win at St James' Park.

Wilder feels it is inevitable that matches during their run-in will be played behind closed doors.

"I think it's coming, I wouldn't be surprised, he said. "We have just got to prepare as a team. You don't prepare to play in front of 50,000. You enjoy it, you embrace it. I think something will happen sooner rather than later."

"Yeah, I think it's coming, maybe even in the next 24 to 48 hours. It might even happen for Newcastle.

"I know there is a meeting and I know it's picked up pace over the last day or so"