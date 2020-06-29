Dean Henderson: Sheffield United extend goalkeeper's loan until the end of the season

Sheffield United have extended Dean Henderson's loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was due to return to Old Trafford upon the expiry of his temporary deal on Tuesday, but he will now remain at Bramall Lane until the conclusion of the extended Premier League campaign.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said last week he was confident an agreement could be reached and following prolonged talks, the club confirmed the news on Monday.

Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets for Sheffield United in the Premier League this season

A club statement read: "Chris Wilder has finalised his squad for the remainder of the current extended Premier League campaign.

"Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season, after a deal was struck with Manchester United following prolonged discussions between the respective parties in recent weeks."

Henderson's outstanding season

Henderson has performed brilliantly for Sheffield United during their first season back in the Premier League - keeping 11 clean sheets in 29 games - and was called up to Gareth Southgate's senior England squad in October.

After helping the Blades to Championship promotion last season, Henderson signed a new contract at Old Trafford in the summer and has been tipped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become Manchester United and England's future No 1.

Speaking last week, Solskjaer said: "It's a different job to be playing for Sheffield United and for Manchester United. He's got different roles and for me, the two years he's had have been fantastic development.

"He's had to play with men, he's had to play against men, he's played in the Championship, and plays in a team that play fantastic football and exciting football.

"And as the stats show he's proved worthy of quite a few points. He's learning all the time, he's a passionate 'keeper that wants to be the best, he's developing, he's got good coaching there and, I've said it before, one day he'll be England No 1 and Man Utd No 1 and it's up to him to keep developing."

0:39 Soccer Saturday's Matt Le Tissier thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seriously considering replacing David de Gea with Henderson next season Soccer Saturday's Matt Le Tissier thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seriously considering replacing David de Gea with Henderson next season

Henderson is ready to eventually become Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper, according to his Sheffield United team-mate Oliver Norwood.

Norwood, himself a United academy graduate, says Henderson has what it takes to eventually make the step up.

"Definitely, he's proven himself this season, he's up there with most clean sheets in the league so he's obviously doing something right," Norwood told Sky Sports.

"I've read a few things from different people and I do agree that there would be a lot more pressure on him going and playing as Manchester United's No 1 rather than Sheffield United's - the scrutiny he would be under being England's No 1 as well.

"I'm sure Hendo can handle that. He's sure of himself, he's very confident."

Henderson has been backed to become Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper

Wilder finalises Sheff Utd squad

Sheffield United also confirmed Dutch forward Richairo Zivkovic will remain in South Yorkshire until the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign, after a deal was agreed with his Chinese parent club Changchun Yatai.

Phil Jagielka, Jack Rodwell, Kieron Freeman and Leon Clarke have also agreed contract extensions to their deals, which were due to expire at the end of this month.

However, two players who will not feature again for the Blades this season are midfielder Mo Besic, who has returned to Everton, and defender Panos Retsos, who will head back to parent club Bayer Leverkusen.