Dean Henderson: Sheffield United goalkeeper to remain on loan until end of season

Dean Henderson will remain at Sheffield United until the end of the current season

Dean Henderson will remain at Sheffield United until the end of the current season after a deal was struck to extend his loan from Manchester United.

Goalkeeper Henderson has been outstanding for the Blades as they have mounted a surprise challenge for European football during their first season back in the Premier League.

His loan was due to expire on Tuesday but following prolonged discussions with Manchester United, the 23-year-old will stay at Bramall Lane until the extended campaign is completed.

More to follow...