Chris Wilder: Sheffield United boss vows improvement after owner's public show of support

Chris Wilder insists his focus remains on turning around Sheffield United's fortunes after receiving a public vote of confidence from owner Prince Abdullah.

Sheffield United remain winless at the foot of the Premier League table having picked up just one point in 12 matches so far, but the Blades owner has gone on record to reiterate his backing to Wilder.

That show of support has been welcomed by Wilder but he is under no illusions that he has to get Sheffield United winning sooner rather than later.

"I've got to respect - and we all have to respect - that the owners have that right to make that decision," Wilder said.

"That has to be respected as much as it's obviously tough for managers because we are in the game, and we know how difficult it is at every level, and we know the pitfalls of not winning games of football.

"I don't think I am going to agree with him (Prince Abdullah). I'm not precious enough and not arrogant enough to know that the results from us all so far at this football club - and I have to take full responsibility for that - have not been good enough.

"For the owner to come out and say that I appreciate that, but my full focus is trying to turn around the results that we've got which haven't been good enough and leave us in the position that we are in.

"I have to get on with it which is something that I personally have not done as well as I should have been doing, and the players have not done as well as they should be doing, which is getting results for this football club regardless of how tough it is."

Wilder also expressed sympathy for counterpart Slaven Bilic following his West Brom sacking, describing him as a "really good guy and good football man".

Bilic's time at the Hawthorns came to an end despite Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City, and in spite of having achieved the one win that has so far eluded Wilder's side this term.

Sheffield United were beaten 3-0 by in-form Southampton on Sunday and have struggled to replicate the impressive showing from their first season back in the top-flight last campaign.

However, Wilder hinted that confidence and motivation will not be in short supply as his side get ready to host Manchester United. and has called on his players to dig deep and deliver a full-blooded performance on Thursday.

"We have got to deliver, the players have got to deliver," Wilder added.

"I have got to try and deliver in the things that I can affect and control. I can't go and play the game for them. I can do a lot of things for them to try to set them up, to try and motivate them.

"We have to deliver full blooded, fire in the belly, all the phrases that anybody can come up with, to show what we are about as a football club that has underpinned everything that we have done over the last four years."