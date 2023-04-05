 Skip to content

Championship: The things you need to know this Easter weekend

Huge live games, how to watch free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this Easter weekend with Sky Sports.

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Wednesday 5 April 2023 17:08, UK

Eight live games on Good Friday!!

The first, and most important, thing you need to know is that Sky Sports Football is your home on Good Friday.

Starting off with a massive top-six clash between Millwall and Luton from midday (kick-off 12pm), with Middlesbrough vs Burnley (kick-off 8pm) rounding off the live action.

How to watch Championship live on Sky
How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.

Sandwiched in the middle are five live games on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app at 3pm, and Sunderland vs Hull at 5.30pm live on Sky Sports Football.

You simply won't need to move a muscle.

How Burnley can win promotion on Friday night

Who is pushing for promotion?
Who is pushing for promotion?

We take a look at the race for the Premier League and the sides jostling for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship.

Burnley are heading towards an immediate return to the top flight.

The Clarets could get promoted on Good Friday if results go their way. They currently find themselves 17 points clear of Middlesbrough and Luton in third and fourth, respectively, with a game in hand.

Should Luton fail to win at Millwall in the lunchtime game (12.30pm kick-off), then Burnley taking all three points at Boro in the evening (8pm kick-off) would be enough for them to clinch promotion.

Eight games kicking off at 3pm on Good Friday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Good Friday, with eight games kicking off at that time.

You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Special on Sky Sports News from 2pm, on Friday, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm.

Free-to-watch Championship highlights
Free-to-watch Championship highlights

Watch free highlights of every Sky Bet Championship match...

Championship predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at the Good Friday games, predicting every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw.

Championship predictions
Championship predictions

Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

You can listen below or read here.

Battle for the Golden Boot

Chuba Akpom leads the way but can anyone catch the Middlesbrough striker this season to win the Golden Boot?

Who will be Championship top scorer?
Who will be Championship top scorer?

Chuba Akpom currently leads the way...

And there are 11 live games on Easter Monday!

The drama continues on Monday, with an entire heap of Championship action live on Sky Sports Football.

We have nearly a full house of games to bring you, including four live on Sky Sports Football, and seven more on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app at 3pm.

