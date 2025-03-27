Championship promotion 2024/25: Leeds, Sheff Utd, Burnley, front-runners in race to reach the Premier League

As the final weeks of the 2024/25 season tick by, Sky Sports takes a look at the front-runners in the promotion race from the Championship to the Premier League.
Championship Predicted table
Datawrapper
Championship form table
Datawrapper
Remaining fixtures
Datawrapper
Datawrapper
Leeds
Sheffield United
Burnley
Championship promotion race so far
Championship Expected table
Datawrapper
Essential EFL Podcast: Predictions, interviews and more!
Essential EFL from Sky Sports is your one-stop shop for all the best coverage of the Championship, League One and League Two.
Championship Predictions sees Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to the weekend's action and forecast who they think will win, lose or draw in every game.
There is also EFL Interviews, where you can hear from the players making the headlines on the field, plus we regularly get the thoughts and opinions of our EFL pundits and experts.
👉 Give the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast a follow
Spreaker
