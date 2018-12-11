Charlton manager Lee Bowyer says 'togetherness' in the team is back

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has been in charge since March

Lee Bowyer says the "togetherness" is back with his Charlton team after some turbulent years and discusses his surprising move into management.

November was a fruitful month for Charlton, winning all four of their Sky Bet League One games and manager Bowyer receiving the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month accolade.

It continues the trend of a feel-good factor returning to Charlton after a few turbulent years on and off the field, with the main focus being the anger of fans towards owner Roland Duchatelet over the running of the club and team.

While Duchatelet has yet to sell the club - despite months of takeover speculation - Bowyer hopes that he is bringing the good times back to The Valley.

"When I first took over, I changed the professionalism side of things," he told Sky Sports. "I made the training sessions mirror the intensity of how you play in games and it is very high now which I think is noticeable on the pitch.

"I brought in the togetherness because it wasn't really there before I took over and again, I think that shows. They're the most important things in football, I think. You have to have this togetherness and train the way you play. Their professionalism is spot on and it is great to see.

Lee Bowyer won the League One Manager of the Month award for November on Friday

"I'm seeing players improve so much as individuals. Joe Aribo has come on loads, it's frightening. George Lapslie went on loan to Chelmsford last season and couldn't get a game and look at him now. That's my job, to improve players individually and then that's only going to make my team better.

"The big thing for me was to try and bring back the family club that I left because when I arrived [as a coach], it didn't seem to be that way and it's sad, but I think slowly but surely, we've got that back. You noticed that last season when we got into the play-offs and no one thought we would and it was great to see the fans there.

"The players and the fans have got that connection again and that's a big thing. Now, it seems to be happier place. Everyone around the training ground, at The Valley and the fans seem to be happy. I'm very happy at the moment.

"My job is to control the football side and the owner controls the other side. What I would say is he backed me in the summer with the people I wanted to bring in. Whatever happened in the past, happened in the past and the fans seem to be happier now.

"Whether I'm a part of that and I've helped then it doesn't matter what way round it happened or who made it happen, as long as the club is in a better place - which is the most important thing - then it is a positive."

"I brought in the togetherness because it wasn't really there before I took over and again, I think that shows. They're the most important things in football, I think. You have to have this togetherness and train the way you play. Their professionalism is spot on and it is great to see." Lee Bowyer on what he changed at Charlton

Bowyer was thrown in at the deep end in March 2018 when Karl Robinson left the club, initially taking the reins as caretaker manager before becoming permanent boss in September.

But despite his success alongside former Charlton captain and assistant manager Johnnie Jackson, Bowyer admits he did not initially have plans to go into management.

He added: "I guess I was ready [when Robinson left]. I never thought I was going to go onto that side and be a manager but I know the game.

"Being his [Robinson's] assistant helped, to see the everyday running of things, but tactically and getting things right on the pitch and preparing the players, I knew what I had to change and I knew I could get the best out of them and improve them more.

The Charlton manager says he trusts his assistant, Johnnie Jackson

"I think Johnnie playing last year helped because he can still relate to the players. They trust him and they trust me because I was in the situation Johnnie's in last season.

"We work well together because we both know the game. Johnnie's there if I need him for advice or to run something by him and I know his advice would be honest and what he thinks at the time. As an assistant, you have to be able to trust them and I trust him.

"I wouldn't say anyone inspired me because I had no intention of coming into it, but I would say that all my managers played a part in different ways.

"Football is an opinionated game and there would be things under managers that I thought was good and things that were not so good. My players probably say the same about me now, but I've taken the positives from each manager and tried to use that here. At the moment, a lot of those things are working."

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Burton and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Burton and Charlton

After being a surprise addition to the play-off picture last season, Charlton are firmly in the mix this time around - currently a point off sixth with a game in hand - and Bowyer has his eyes firmly on promotion.

"It has to be promotion, I've said it from day one this season," he said. "Is it going to be hard? Of course it is. There are a lot of teams that have spent a lot of money, I think Sunderland spent a million on a striker, Peterborough have spent a fortune on players so it is going to be difficult.

"They're squads are bigger than ours, I think Sunderland have still got players from when they were in the Premier League, so we have to compete with that. It is going to be difficult but is it possible? I believe so. I think the lads I have here, we have this togetherness and it is so important.

"So is it possible? I believe so, but will it be difficult? Yes."