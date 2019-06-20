Charlton Athletic fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Charlton Athletic begin the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season with a visit to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday August 3.

Lee Bowyer's side face London rivals Millwall at the Den on November 9 and then host Bristol City at the Valley on Boxing Day.

The Addicks kick off 2020 by taking on Swansea City at the Liberty, while they have a home game against Millwall on April 4.

Charlton finish their campaign with a tricky-looking trip to Leeds United on May 2.

August

3: Blackburn Rovers (a)



10: Stoke City (h)

17: Barnsley (a)

21: Nottingham Forest (h)

24: Brentford (h)

31: Reading (a)



September

14: Birmingham City (h)

21: Wigan Athletic (a)

28: Leeds United (h)



October

2: Swansea City (h)

5: Fulham (a)

19: Derby County (h)

23: Bristol City (a)

26: West Bromwich Albion (a)



November

2: Preston North End (h)

9: Millwall (a)

23: Cardiff City (h)

26: Luton Town (a)

30: Sheffield Wednesday (h)



December

7: Middlesbrough (a)

10: Huddersfield Town (h)

14: Hull City (h)

21: Queens Park Rangers (a)

26: Bristol City (h)

29: Derby County (a)



January

1: Swansea City (a)

11: West Bromwich Albion (h)

18: Preston North End (a)

25: Fulham (h)



February

1: Barnsley (h)

8: Stoke City (a)

11: Nottingham Forest (a)

15: Blackburn Rovers (h)

22: Luton Town (h)

26: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

29: Huddersfield Town (a)



March

7: Middlesbrough (h)

14: Hull City (a)

17: Queens Park Rangers (h)

21: Cardiff City v Charlton Athletic (a)



April

4: Millwall (h)

10: Brentford (a)

13: Reading (h)

18: Birmingham City (a)

25: Wigan Athletic (h)



May

2: Leeds United (a)

